Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

