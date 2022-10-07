QLC Chain Trading Up 78% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain was first traded on October 1st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is https://reddit.com/r/qlcchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @qlcchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain (QLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Neo platform. QLC Chain has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 240,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of QLC Chain is 0.03195014 USD and is down -3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,066,790.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qlcchain.org/.”

