Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. 41 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

