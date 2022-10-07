Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.83. 3,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

