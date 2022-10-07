QuiverX (QRX) Price Reaches $0.0050

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. QuiverX has a total market cap of $489,435.00 and $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuiverX token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QuiverX Token Profile

QuiverX launched on October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io.

QuiverX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX (QRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuiverX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QuiverX is 0.00506126 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuiverX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuiverX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

