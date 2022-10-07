Rabbit Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (RABBIT)

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Rabbit Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Rabbit Finance has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $24,624.00 worth of Rabbit Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rabbit Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rabbit Finance

Rabbit Finance (CRYPTO:RABBIT) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2021. Rabbit Finance’s total supply is 177,297,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Rabbit Finance is https://reddit.com/r/rabbitfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rabbit Finance’s official website is www.rabbitfinance.io. Rabbit Finance’s official Twitter account is @financerabbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rabbit Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rabbit Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Rabbit Finance is 0.00082103 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $427.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rabbitfinance.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rabbit Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rabbit Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

