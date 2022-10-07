Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Acquires A$20,550.00 in Stock

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Rating) insider Fiona Murdoch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,550.00 ($14,370.63).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ramelius Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Ramelius Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Ramelius Resources Company Profile

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

