Ramifi Protocol (RAM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $181,407.00

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $181,407.00 and approximately $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ramifi Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ramifi Protocol

Ramifi Protocol’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 3,586,800 tokens. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ramtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ramifi Protocol is ramifi.org. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ramifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ramifi Protocol is ramifitoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ramifi Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ramifi Protocol (RAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ramifi Protocol has a current supply of 3,586,800 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ramifi Protocol is 0.02956516 USD and is up 16.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,474.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ramifi.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

