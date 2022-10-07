Rapids Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $48,257.20 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $48,257.20 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @rapidsrpd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

