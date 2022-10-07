RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) PT Raised to €619.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($610.20) to €619.00 ($631.63) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTLLF. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $716.33.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RTLLF stock opened at $538.40 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $420.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,037.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.84.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.