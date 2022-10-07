Raymond James Cuts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $68.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.43.

Envestnet Price Performance

ENV stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $85.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

