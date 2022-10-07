Razor Network (RAZOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $204,444.00

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $204,444.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014191 BTC.

UnoRe (UNORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ThePiggyGarden (TPG) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lathaan (LTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Greenheart CBD (CBD) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cyder Coin (CYDER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Babes and Nerds (BANC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Razor Network

RAZOR is a token. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,042,117 tokens. Razor Network’s official message board is medium.com/razor-network. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Razor Network’s official website is razor.network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Razor Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network (RAZOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Razor Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 328,245,504.00146073 in circulation. The last known price of Razor Network is 0.00832124 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $161,682.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://razor.network/.”

