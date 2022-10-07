Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Up 4.3%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 59,387,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 43,958,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.33.

About Reabold Resources

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

