Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Reading International has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

