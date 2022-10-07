Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 449,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,842. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after buying an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

