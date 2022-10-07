Relmada Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,607 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,387 put options.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,290. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $38.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLMD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

