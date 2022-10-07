Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.90

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.90 ($26.43) and traded as high as €29.56 ($30.16). Renault shares last traded at €29.51 ($30.11), with a volume of 1,587,815 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

