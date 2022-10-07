renDOGE Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $190,382.22 and $44.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE token can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 tokens. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io. renDOGE’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renDOGE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “renDOGE (RENDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. renDOGE has a current supply of 3,083,732.53143. The last known price of renDOGE is 0.06243701 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $24.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

