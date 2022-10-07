Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 6th (AMP, ESI, HMAGF, IGT, MFIN, RY, SCM, SD, SSBK, TDG)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, October 6th:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Ameriprise Financial Inc alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

home24 (OTC:HMAGF)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.