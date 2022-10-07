ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,253,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,580. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

