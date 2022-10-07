Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Resources Connection Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

