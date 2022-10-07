Restore (LON:RST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $435.63

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 435.63 ($5.26) and traded as low as GBX 381.50 ($4.61). Restore shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.68), with a volume of 149,309 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £534.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,785.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 422.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 435.32.

Restore Cuts Dividend

Restore Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

(Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.