Reviewing ironSource (NYSE:IS) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of ironSource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ironSource has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ironSource and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 101.50%. WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 318.99%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than ironSource.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ironSource and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource $553.47 million 7.08 $59.82 million $0.06 64.51 WISeKey International $22.26 million 0.87 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Summary

ironSource beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

