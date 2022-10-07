Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

RELL opened at $19.12 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $826,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

