Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

RHUHF traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

