Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 55,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 270,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Cormark lowered Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Rio2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$33.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

