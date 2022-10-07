Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYESD)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.