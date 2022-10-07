Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Rise Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Rise Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.