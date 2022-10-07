RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
OPP opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.64.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
