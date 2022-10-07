RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

OPP opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

