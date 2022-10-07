RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RMI opened at $16.24 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
