RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

RIV opened at $13.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

