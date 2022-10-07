RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
RIV opened at $13.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
