Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $327,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $175.61. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,367. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.