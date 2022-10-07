Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. EOG Resources comprises 1.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.30. 73,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,437. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

