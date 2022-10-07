Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives 64.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 64.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,195,595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $521,692,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $540,025,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at 36.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is 33.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

