RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 148262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
RLX Technology Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
