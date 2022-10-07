RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.95

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 148262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

RLX Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLX Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in RLX Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

