Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.46. The stock had a trading volume of 86,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.