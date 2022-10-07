Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 166,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

