Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $996,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.14. 35,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

