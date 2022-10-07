Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 800 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 119,296 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in General Mills by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. 115,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

