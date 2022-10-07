ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $675,858.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00086293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00065742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007719 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2017. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. ROOBEE has a current supply of 5,400,000,000 with 4,102,063,740.4038 in circulation. The last known price of ROOBEE is 0.00076729 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $720,551.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roobee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.