Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $162.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of CBOE opened at $121.68 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

