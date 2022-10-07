Royal Bank of Canada Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $29.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

