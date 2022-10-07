Royal Bank of Canada Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $18.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of MPW opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after acquiring an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

