Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. 7,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,043.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,447 shares of company stock worth $2,160,658 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,029,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,610 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.