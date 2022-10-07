RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.10.

ASML stock opened at $444.16 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.41.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

