RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 169,551 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 169,551 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $122,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Ford Motor by 63.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.4% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $134,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

F opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

