S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 52 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.70. 4,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $555.38 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.