S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.04. 6,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

