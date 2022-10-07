S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,945 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,758. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

