S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.