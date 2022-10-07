S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 55,494 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.